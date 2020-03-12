Telangana BJP chief meets Amit Shah and JP Nadda

Newly appointed Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital.

Ministry of State Home G Kishan Reddy was also present during the meeting.

Bandi was on Wednesday appointed as the state president of Telangana BJP unit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.