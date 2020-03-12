Telangana BJP chief meets Amit Shah and JP Nadda
Newly appointed Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital.
Ministry of State Home G Kishan Reddy was also present during the meeting.
Bandi was on Wednesday appointed as the state president of Telangana BJP unit. (ANI)
