Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facing coronavirus spread, Romania's president makes new push to form government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 01:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 00:17 IST
Facing coronavirus spread, Romania's president makes new push to form government
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis called talks with political parties for Friday to try to get parliament to endorse a new prime minister next week so he can focus entirely on tackling the coronavirus outbreak. Prime minister-designate Florin Citu abandoned his bid to become premier earlier in the day, minutes before a scheduled parliamentary vote of confidence that his Liberals had hoped to lose in order to trigger an early election.

But with concerns growing in Romania about the spread of coronavirus and the economic impact it could have, all sides seem more ready to compromise. Cases in Romania have doubled over the past 24 hours to 52.

"My number one priority is to have a government next week. I urge parliament to vote on a new cabinet. I need a cabinet to dedicate myself 100% to combating coronavirus," Iohannis told reporters. He will meet the parties separately from 1100 GMT on Friday and was expected to nominate a prime minister later, probably around 1600 GMT.

Pundits expect Iohannis to ask Ludovic Orban, Citu's party boss, to form a new cabinet - just over a month after he was toppled as prime minister. The political turbulence began in early February, when lawmakers ousted Orban's centrist minority government after three months, opening the way for an early parliamentary election that his Liberals were confident of winning.

Iohannis re-appointed Orban, a close ally to form a new cabinet, but his decision was struck down by the Constitutional Court. Orban's cabinet, which includes Citu as finance minister, has been running the country in the interim with limited powers.

If those powers were to be restored, Orban could still face an uphill struggle to steer Romania through the coronavirus crisis and other economic difficulties. The European Union state was already grappling with widening budget and current account deficits, while already-approved fiscal generosity ahead of local and parliamentary elections has put pressure on assets and rating outlooks.

A new national election is most likely to take place in November or early December. The Romanian leu did not react to Thursday's news, holding steady against the euro. Bucharest's blue-chip index fell more than 8% to a one-year low as investors fretted over the economic damage of coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol closed to the public as coronavirus hits Congress

Officials ordered the U.S. Capitol complex closed to much of the public starting on Thursday, one day after a staffer for a senator from Washington state tested positive for the new coronavirus. Limited access to the Capitol and office buil...

EXPLAINER-What happens if Trump declares coronavirus an emergency?

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he may declare the coronavirus pandemic an emergency by invoking a law known as the Stafford Act.The following explains how the Stafford Act works and what powers a declaration would unlock. WHAT...

Trump signs law to prevent U.S. rural telecom carriers from using Huawei network equipment

President Donald Trump signed legislation on Thursday to bar telecom carriers from using U.S. subsidies to purchase network equipment from Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp and other companies deemed a national security threat. The law also req...

UPDATE 2-China government spokesman says U.S. military may have bought virus to China

A spokesman for Chinas Foreign Ministry suggested on Thursday the U.S. military might have brought the coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been hardest hit by the outbreak, doubling down on a war of words with Washington. Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020