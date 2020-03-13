Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus poses new challenge to Trump's re-election bid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 03:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 03:33 IST
Coronavirus poses new challenge to Trump's re-election bid

President Donald Trump faced one of the gravest threats of his political career as the coronavirus pandemic spread, leaving fellow Republicans to worry that the White House's response and the hit to the economy would harm his re-election prospects. U.S. stock market indexes that Trump has touted throughout his term as evidence of his success plunged into bear market territory on Thursday - a day after he tried to calm Americans' fears with an Oval Office address that promised economic stimulus and a 30-day travel ban for Europeans.

Some Republicans worried that the measures were too little, too late for an administration that for several weeks minimized the risk of the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the virus that has killed at least 39 Americans. "The president's early downplaying and politicizing of the virus hurt his credibility and will make people question the administration's readiness from now until the day this passes," said Mike DuHaime, a Republican strategist who ran Chris Christie’s gubernatorial campaigns in New Jersey.

"The president's greatest strength has been the economy. If the stock markets continue to tank, and real people begin to hurt financially, it will hurt the president politically." Trump emerged triumphant last month after his Senate acquittal in a Democratic-led impeachment drive, ready to ride high on a strong economy as a crowded field of Democratic candidates bickered over who was best to take him on in November's general election.

The narrative quickly changed. Moderate Democrats in the past two weeks have consolidated their support behind former Vice President Joe Biden over liberal Senator Bernie Sanders. They are betting that Biden can draw support from across the party, as well as from suburban moderates and disaffected Republicans. Biden seized the chance to offer a contrast to American voters with his own coronavirus speech on Thursday. He lambasted the administration's handling of the crisis while seeking to portray himself as a steady, experienced hand in the face of a public health emergency.

"I'd rather be Joe Biden than Trump right now," said a Republican official close to the White House. "A month ago, Trump is looking at Bernie Sanders and a strong economy and rising favorability after impeachment. Coronavirus cannot have a positive impact." Trump's re-election campaign defended the president's actions and in a statement accused Biden of trying to "capitalize politically and stoke citizens' fears."

The growing threat from the coronavirus forced Trump on Thursday to reverse course and suspend his large campaign rallies. "The safety, security and health of the American People is President Trump's top priority right now," the Trump campaign said in a text.

'ADVERSARIAL RELATIONSHIP WITH THE TRUTH' Noting that Trump had called the disease a "foreign virus," Biden warned against "xenophobia" and said the coronavirus "does not discriminate based on national origin, race, gender or ZIP code."

Biden laid out his own plan for dealing with the outbreak, including emergency paid sick leave for workers and widely available free testing for the virus, saying the number of tests should number in the "millions, not the thousands." The Trump administration has been criticized for failing to produce enough tests to meet demand. "This virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration," the former vice president said in his 20-minute address from his home state of Delaware. "Public fears are being compounded by pervasive lack of trust in this president fueled by an adversarial relationship with the truth."

Sanders, who has vowed to remain in the race despite lengthening odds, also bashed Trump's handling of the crisis. He called for stronger action by government agencies to halt the spread of the virus and measures like paid sick leave and unemployment compensation for those affected. "During a crisis we must make sure that we care for the communities most vulnerable to health and economic pain," Sanders told reporters in his hometown of Burlington, Vermont.

A Trump supporter and fundraiser said the coronavirus outbreak had been politicized, like every issue in the United States. "The battle lines are drawn," said Jim Worthington, a health club executive in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. "If you like Trump, you think he’s done all the things right, like cutting off travel to China. If you’re a Democrat, you think the opposite.

"I think he’s been ahead of the issue, and the media has really overhyped it," Worthington said, adding that he thought the virus should be taken seriously. The crisis has reshaped the contours of the presidential campaign. Democratic officials announced on Thursday that Sunday's televised debate between Biden and Sanders would be moved to Washington from Arizona.

Officials had already decided not to allow an audience into the debate hall, citing contagion concerns. Biden, Sanders and Trump have all canceled campaign events in recent days after warnings from public health officials about holding large-scale gatherings. Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio hold Democratic nominating contests on Tuesday.

Biden's campaign on Wednesday converted planned rallies in Florida and Illinois into "virtual" campaign events and on Thursday said that all campaign staff would begin to work from home beginning Saturday. Sanders' staffers will also work from home, reaching out to voters online instead of holding large events or door-to-door canvasses, his campaign said Thursday. One Republican strategist said Trump's handling of the coronavirus was hurting him now but that it was too soon to gauge its impact on his long-term political prospects. Reuters/Ipsos polling from March 9-10 showed 55% of Americans disapproved of Trump, while 40% approved, largely unchanged from the past year.

“A few weeks ago, the president’s supporters were very dismissive of the virus. Today, they are being very silent,” the Republican political operative said. “It’s a supply chain issue, and he’s the supply chain president. When he says we have test kits on the ground and we don’t, that’s a real problem." (Reporting Steve Holland in Washington and Joseph Ax in Princeton, New Jersey, additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Jarrett Renshaw, Susan Heavey and Jason Lange; Editing by Scott Malone, Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus poses new challenge to Trump's re-election bid

President Donald Trump faced one of the gravest threats of his political career as the coronavirus pandemic spread, leaving fellow Republicans to worry that the White Houses response and the hit to the economy would harm his re-election pro...

Life upended for Americans as U.S. scrambles to contain coronavirus threat

From Disneyland to the U.S. Supreme Court, from Wall Street to Dodgers Stadium, nearly every facet of American life fell into turmoil on Thursday as the coronavirus outbreak forced sweeping closures and economic disruption. As concern grew ...

Bulgaria to declare state of emergency over coronavirus

Bulgaria plans to declare a state of emergency to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Thursday as the countrys confirmed cases rose sharply to 23.The Balkan country confirmed its first death of a patien...

Merkel says coronavirus situation more extraordinary than banking crisis

The coronavirus crisis is proving more of an extraordinary situation than the banking crisis, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that her governments focus now was not how its budget works out.Speaking after meeting the leade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020