Harivansh, two other NDA candidates file papers for RS polls

All three candidates of the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine in Bihar, including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, filed their nominations on Friday for the March 26 elections to the Upper House of Parliament, a top state assembly official said. According to Vidhan Sabha secretary and returning officer Bateshwar Nath Pandey, Harivansh and sitting MP Ram Nath Thakur filed their papers as JD(U) candidates.

BJP's Vivek Thakur, who looks set to make his parliamentary debut, also submitted his nomination papers. He is the son of former Union minister and BJP veteran C P Thakur whose term expires next month. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is the JD(U)s national president and the partys state unit chief Vashishtha Narayan Singh, besides BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Modi, the Deputy Chief Minister, and state unit chief and MP Sanjay Jaiswal were present at the time of nomination.

Filing of nominations come to a close by the evening and scrutiny of papers will be held on March 16, while the last date for withdrawal is March 18. Only five candidates, including two of the RJD, have so far filed their nomination for the five seats from Bihar that are falling vacant next month, and they could be declared elected unopposed on the last day of withdrawal if no other contestant jumps into the fray at the last minute.

Official nominees of major political parties have often won Rajya Sabha elections in the state without a contest..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

