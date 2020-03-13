Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-At 94, Mahathir still punching in Malaysia's political fray

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 15:50 IST
INTERVIEW-At 94, Mahathir still punching in Malaysia's political fray

Having lost leadership of Malaysia to an ally he says "double-crossed" him, 94-year-old Mahathir Mohamad insists he feels duty-bound to remain a player in the Southeast Asian nation's political scene.

Malaysia was plunged into turmoil when Mahathir quit as prime minister on Feb. 24, as his multi-ethnic coalition broke apart, to be replaced by an alliance of conservative ethnic Malay parties led by his erstwhile lieutenant Muhyiddin Yassin. "I want to retire. But even now, they keep on saying, 'are you going to come back? Are you going to help us?'" Mahathir said in an interview at his office in Kuala Lumpur.

"I will be very selfish if I say I want to enjoy life and all that. To me, this is a duty." Still recovering from the political back-stabbing, Mahathir appeared concerned by the risk of coronavirus as he greeted Reuters reporters with the Indian-style namaste, pressing his palms together, rather than shaking hands.

Mahathir was first prime minister between 1981 and 2003. He came out of retirement to join hands with old rival Anwar Ibrahim to oust the corruption-tainted United Malays National Organisation led by Najib Razak. But, his second stint in power lasted less than two years. He was replaced by his former interior minister Muhyiddin, who was able to command more support in their Bersatu party and broke with Mahathir to ally with UMNO, which had lost the 2018 election amid a backlash over a multi-billion dollar graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd. The new ruling alliance also includes a Malay Islamist party, PAS.

This week, Muhyiddin said he had written to Mahathir to request a meeting and apologise, but he is likely to be given short shrift. "What's the good of asking for forgiveness when he did this thing in front of me. He split up my party because he wanted to be a prime minister," Mahathir told Reuters.

Mahathir said he will wait and see how Muhyiddin deals with ruling coalition leaders who are facing corruption charges, including former premier Najib, before deciding on any possible reconciliation with the prime minister. "I'm watching what this government is going to do with the people who are under trial... Whether it is a proper conviction, whether the sentence is commensurate with the crime committed," said Mahathir.

"All these things we have to see." Najib is now facing dozens of corruption charges over state fund 1MDB, from which U.S. and Malaysian investigators say over $4.5 billion was misappropriated. He has pleaded not guilty.

Mahathir said the United States should "think twice" before giving Malaysia back the money recovered from its anti-kleptocracy probe, as the party accused of graft at 1MDB was back in power. Next month, Mahathir said he plans to seek re-election as chairman of his Bersatu party, but he expects Muhyiddin, the party's president, to challenge him.

Muhyiddin's move against Mahathir stemmed from fears that the coalition was losing Malay support due to the presence of ethnic-Chinese politicians. He also did not want Anwar to take over from Mahathir, sources have told Reuters. Mahathir said Anwar should be patient in his pursuit of the premiership and that Anwar is "not all that popular" at the moment.

Reuters reported this month that the political machinations that led to Mahathir's resignation began several months ago with his knowledge, the aim being to block Anwar from taking power. Mahathir said he was aware of talks between some in his coalition and the then opposition, but he never expected them to go against his word.

"I was aware they were talking," he said, adding that he had never asked them to stop the talks. "No, I never asked because I feel that I have a strong argument. And I thought that people will follow me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Croatia closes schools for two weeks for coronavirus

Croatia will close schools and universities for two weeks starting from Monday to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Friday.The government will also allow postponements in tax payments, he said. Cro...

UK's Johnson to talk to world leaders on coronavirus response -spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have conversations with other world leaders on Friday regarding the global response to the coronavirus outbreak, his spokesman said.He added that planning staff from the Ministry of Defence would he...

COVID-19: Indian Consulate in Milan reaches out to students stranded at airports

Indian Consulate in Milan has reached out to Indian students stranded at airports in Italy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Consulate tweeted, Consulate has contacted the students stranded at airports and provided them assistance, i...

CCI directs BCDA to be indulging into anti-competitive practices

The Competition Commission of India CCI has passed an order finding Bengal Chemists and Druggists Association BCDA, its two District Committees i.e. Murshidabad District Committee and Burdwan District Committee and their office-bearers, to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020