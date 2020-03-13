Left Menu
TDP leader Varla Ramaiah files nomination for RS polls from Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:57 IST
TDP leader Varla Ramaiah. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday. TDP does not have requisite numbers to win a seat.

Despite knowing that defeat is inevitable, TDP has fielded Varla Ramaiah, a Dalit leader. TDP claims that it took such a decision only to highlight that ruling "YSRCP ignored Dalits in the Rajya Sabha polls". YSRCP countered that argument saying TDP did not give the Rajya Sabha ticket to Varla Ramaiah when it was in power.

Polls for 55 Rajya Sabha seats in different states are scheduled to be held on March 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

