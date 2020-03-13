Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan investigates owner of largest media group on graft charges

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:08 IST
Pakistan investigates owner of largest media group on graft charges

A Pakistani court on Friday allowed an anti-corruption body to investigate the owner of the country's largest media group on allegations of graft dating back three decades, a move that rights groups said was aimed at stifling press freedom.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman, the owner and editor-in-chief of Jang media group, publisher of Urdu and English newspapers and which runs the popular Geo News TV, was arrested on Thursday by the anti-graft body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). NAB, which accused him of obtaining illegal property concessions from a previous government in 1986, presented Rehman to an anti-corruption court, which said he could be held in custody and investigated for 12 days, his lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan said.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said his arrest was an attack on press freedom. Jang media group said the case was trumped up and being used as an attempt to silence Rehman and his company because of its reporting that was critical of the government and NAB.

The group said in a statement that the anti-corruption body had sent "our reporters, producers and editors -- directly or indirectly -- over a dozen notices" threatening to shut down the Geo News TV channel because of its reporting. Pakistan's opposition parties have long accused NAB of being used as a political tool by the government and the powerful military to quash critics.

NAB, the government and the military deny the accusation, saying the body acts independently in line with the law. "It is regretful to connect an inquiry against a businessman with freedom of press," Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's relations with the press and broadcasters have become increasingly strained since he took office after an election in 2018. Opponents say Khan secured office with the help of a crackdown on the media and his opponents by the military, which has a history of involvement in Pakistani politics, including staging coups to oust civilian governments.

Activists say a crackdown on the media since 2018 has left 3,000 journalists and other media workers jobless. The prime minister and the military, who deny any collusion, have long accused Jang media group of siding with Khan's main rival, former two time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Murtaza Solangi, a senior journalist who says he lost his job in the crackdown, described Rehman's arrest as an act of "fascist thuggery". "We have been under immense pressure for a very long time for taking a stance of an independent media and questioning various actions of the government and NAB," Geo News President Imran Aslam told Reuters.

Geo News has been taken off air several times in recent years at the order of the state-run media regulator or because of what it says is government pressure on cable operators. It said on Friday it was being forced to shutdown again. (Writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Edmund Blair)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine reports first death from novel coronavirus

Ukraine on Friday reported its first death from the coronavirus as authorities said the country was closing its borders to foreigners in a bid to keep the pandemic at bayA woman who was diagnosed with the coronavirus yesterday... has died, ...

Augusta National postpones Masters golf due to coronavirus

This years Masters tournament, the seasons first major golf championship, has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley announced Friday. Considering the latest information and expert an...

Coronavirus scare: Delhi HC holds emergency meeting, restricts functioning to urgent matters

The Delhi High Court on Friday held an emergency meeting to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in court premises and decided that from March 16 it will only hear urgent matters. It also decided not to insist on personal appearance of p...

Noida metro: NMRC steps up cleanliness inside coaches, stations amid coronavirus scare

Special intensive cleaning and sanitation drives are being undertaken at all Noida-Greater Noida Metro premises and inside the trains for prevention of coronavirus, officials said on Friday. Special focus is on cleanliness of areas of publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020