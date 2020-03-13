Demo staged to condemn arrest of PFI leaders in Delhi

Coimbatore, Mar 13 (PTI): Over 1,500 workers ofvarious political parties and organisations, led by PopularFront of India (PFI), staged a demonstration here onFriday, condemning the arrest of some PFI leaders in Delhi inconnection with the violence there

A large number of women took part in the demonstrationand raised slogans against the Delhi police for allegedlyfoisting cases against the PFI members

PTI NVMNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.