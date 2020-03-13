Telangana: TRS nominees file nominations for RS poll

Hyderabad, Mar 13 (PTI): The nominees of the ruling TRS in Telangana K Keshava Rao and K R Suresh Reddy on Friday filed their nominations for the election to fill two vacancies in the Rajya Sabha from the state. Though two other candidates from Shramajeevi Party have also submitted their nominations, the election of TRS candidates is certain as the ruling party enjoys a massive majority of 101 in the 120-member assembly.

Friday is the last day to file nominations and their scrutiny would be taken up on March 16. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is March 18 and the date of poll is March 26.

