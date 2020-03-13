Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bypoll in Himachal's Chamba municipal council ward next month

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 21:16 IST
Bypoll in Himachal's Chamba municipal council ward next month

The voting for the by-election to ward number three of the Chamba municipal council in Himachal Pradesh will be held on April 5, a spokesperson of the state election commission said. The nomination papers may be filed from March 20-23, scrutiny will be done on March 24. The last day of withdrawal is March 26, according to the spokesperson.

The voting will be held on April 5 from 7 am to 3 pm and the counting of votes will be taken up immediately after the voting. The result of the election will be declared on the same day and the process of election will be completed by April 7, the official added.

The model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the territorial jurisdiction of Chamba, the spokesperson said. PTI DJI HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Swiss ramp up coronavirus response with $10.5 billion aid package, close schools

Switzerland will make 10 billion Swiss francs 10.5 billionavailable in immediate assistance to support businesses hit by the coronavirus, the government said on Friday as it ramped up its response to the widening pandemic. It will also impo...

Coronavirus sparks U.S. West Coast calls to halt evictions

By Gregory Scruggs SEATTLE, March 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Shortly after Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a ban this week on large gatherings in the Seattle area to stem the largest coronavirus outbreak in the United States, ...

Erratic Sindhu outwitted by determined Okuhara in All England Championship

World champion P V Sindhu was on Friday ousted from the All England Championship after being outplayed by a determined Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, who rallied her way to a thrilling three-game win in the quarterfinal of the womens singles here...

3 held for extorting money from truck drivers in Ghaziabad

Three persons who posed as policemen and extorted money from truck drivers in Masuri area of Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad district have been arrested, an official said on Friday. The SHO of the area has also been suspended for dereliction of du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020