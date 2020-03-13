Bypoll in Himachal's Chamba municipal council ward next month

The voting for the by-election to ward number three of the Chamba municipal council in Himachal Pradesh will be held on April 5, a spokesperson of the state election commission said. The nomination papers may be filed from March 20-23, scrutiny will be done on March 24. The last day of withdrawal is March 26, according to the spokesperson.

The voting will be held on April 5 from 7 am to 3 pm and the counting of votes will be taken up immediately after the voting. The result of the election will be declared on the same day and the process of election will be completed by April 7, the official added.

The model code of conduct has come into force with immediate effect in the territorial jurisdiction of Chamba, the spokesperson said. PTI DJI HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

