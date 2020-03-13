Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala HC grants interim bail to PK Kunjananthan in TP Chandrasekharan's murder case

Kerala High Court on Friday granted interim bail to PK Kunjananthan, who is serving a life sentence in the Revolutionary Marxist Party leader TP Chandrasekharan's murder case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 23:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 23:32 IST
Kerala HC grants interim bail to PK Kunjananthan in TP Chandrasekharan's murder case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala High Court on Friday granted interim bail to PK Kunjananthan, who is serving a life sentence in the Revolutionary Marxist Party leader TP Chandrasekharan's murder case.

Kunjananthan had submitted bail application for medical treatment citing serious health issues.

He was sentenced in January 2014 for the murder that took place on May 4, 2012. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Fewer poll workers, coronavirus, spark fears of election day woes in Ohio Democratic primary

Nearly a quarter of Ohios counties are deploying fewer poll workers for the states Democratic primary on Tuesday than they have in previous presidential election years, raising concerns from voting-rights advocates who say the reductions co...

SC limits its functioning, 6 benches to take up only urgent matters

The Supreme Court has decided to limit its functioning due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and hold hearing of only six out of 15 benches on Monday. The six benches will take up for hearing only urgent matters and no persons, except lawye...

Pakistan to close border with Iran, Afghanistan over coronavirus

Pakistan will close its border with Iran and Afghanistan in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus, the interior ministry said Friday. The move is the latest such action as countries around the world act swiftly to restrict travel i...

Democrats ready stimulus as Mnuchin says virus hit on US economy 'short-term'

President Donald Trump is very close to reaching a stimulus agreement with US lawmakers to fight the coronavirus outbreaks economic damage, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday, as Democrats prepared to pass their own proposal. Dem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020