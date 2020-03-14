Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netanyahu requested PM Modi to allow export of masks, pharmaceuticals to Israel: report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 12:48 IST
Netanyahu requested PM Modi to allow export of masks, pharmaceuticals to Israel: report
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@orlygogo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested Narendra Modi to approve and allow the export of masks and pharmaceutical raw materials to Israel during his telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart this week, according to a media report. Israel's Channel 13 on Friday reported that Netanyahu made the request after India decided to stop the export of these items to meet its own domestic requirements in view of the rapid spread of coronavirus.

The leading news channel also put out a promotional tweet ahead of its broadcast during its main evening bullettin. At a press conference on Wednesday, the Israeli Prime Minister had mentioned about reaching out to Modi, among other leaders, hinting at Israeli efforts to maintain and stabilize "supply lines" of essential materials in view of the massive disruption caused by COVID-19.

"I also spoke to the Prime Minister of India, my friend Narendra Modi. We are dependent on supply lines from various countries. We are looking into it all the time," Netanyahu told reporters on Wednesday evening. His remarks came during joint statements with the finance minister, the economy and industry minister, the Bank of Israel's governor and the finance ministry director-general on dealing with the economic implications of the coronavirus.

Netanyahu, however, did not share any specific details of his discussions with his Indian counterpart during the press conference. Itamar Grotto, deputy director-general of the Israeli Health Ministry, said Modi agreed to allow the export of materials for medicines to Israel, but there was no decision yet on the masks.

"Special permission was given and the drug procurement is being carried out now. The Indians agreed to exempt Israel," Grotto told Channel 13. The report cited three unnamed Israeli officials as saying that Netanyahu asked Modi to lift the export ban on these items, which were imposed several weeks ago, as Israel imports most of the raw materials it needs for medicines from India.

The Israeli Health Ministry has requested its embassy in New Delhi to ask Indian officials to allow hundreds of thousands of protective masks to be sent to Israel due to a shortage in the country, the report said. Netanyahu on Friday sought to reassure his countrymen that a series of restrictions imposed by the administration to try and stem the spread of coronavirus would not affect the food supply, saying there was "no reason to storm supermarkets".

"We are investing considerable means right now to increase the pace of testing, to reduce the infection rate and – of course – to reinforce, strengthen and safeguard the medical teams, as well as many other things," Netanyahu said. "You have no reason to storm supermarkets. There will be enough food in general and for the (upcoming Passover) holiday," he stressed.

Some Israelis have been stocking up on supplies, fearing extended periods of quarantine, lockdown orders, or shortages. Some 35,000 Israelis are said to be in quarantine, almost 1,000 of the doctors and over 600 nurses. Three Israelis are said to be seriously ill with the virus, and almost 150 have tested positive. Nobody has died from coronavirus in Israel.

The deadly novel coronavirus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 5,000 lives and infected more than 134,000 people across 110 countries and territories, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) describing the outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday. Israel has taken tough measures in its preparations to fight with the coronavirus closing down schools, sports activities, and imposing restrictions on gatherings and workplaces.

The deadly virus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

UK to ban mass gatherings from next week to curb coronavirus

Britains government will ban mass gatherings from next week in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak, an escalation of its crisis plan which critics had said was too relaxed.Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far resisted pressure to...

Rallying-Ogier leads in Mexico as Lappi goes out in flames

Toyotas Sebastien Ogier led after the first full day of Rally Mexico on Friday with team mate and world championship leader Elfyn Evans 33 seconds behind in third place. While the coronavirus outbreak plays havoc with the global sporting ca...

Apple closing all stores outside China until March 27 due to virus

Apple is closing all of its stores outside China until March 27 in a bid to slow the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak, CEO Tim Cook said. Cook said the firm had learned from steps taken in China, where the tech giant has just reopened...

BCCI, IPL and Star are clear that we are not looking at financial loss, KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia.

BCCI, IPL and Star are clear that we are not looking at financial loss, KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020