Maha Assembly: BJP withdraws candidate for Dy Speaker's post
The BJP on Saturday withdrew its candidate for the deputy speaker's post after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government made a request. The BJP had fielded Ashok Uike for the post against NCP's Narhari Zhirwal.
Maharashtra State BJP president Chandrakant Patil told PTI that Uike withdrew his candidature after the ruling MVA requested the opposition to do so, since there is a precedent that the post is filled without a contest. Announcement of Zhirwal's election unopposed will be made on the floor of the House.
Saturday is the last day of the budget session..
