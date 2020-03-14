MP: Rebel MLAs write to governor, demand security

The rebel MLAs who have resigned from the Congress in support of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have sent a letter to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon and demanded security, Raj Bhavan sources said on Saturday. Out of 22 rebel MLAs, 19 are camping in Bengaluru.

They sent email to Tandon, saying they were unable to return to Bhopal due to security concerns, sources said. The MLAs reached Benguluru airport on Friday for flying back to Madhya Pradesh, but dropped the plan at the last minute following a security scare at Bhopal where a large number of Congres and BJP workers clashed.

The rebel MLAs sent the letter to the governor on Friday, demanding security. Following which, the newly-appointed state Director General of Police Vivek Johri visited the Raj Bhavan, giving rise to speculation that he was summoned by Tandon to discuss the issue..

