Trump takes coronavirus test, results awaited

  • PTI
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 05:14 IST
  • Created: 15-03-2020 05:14 IST
US President Donald Trump has said he took a coronavirus test and results will be available in a day or two, as the White House began checking the temperature of reporters attending press briefings. Before entering the press briefing room here on Saturday, the President said doctors had taken his temperature and said it was normal.

"I also took the (coronavirus) test last night," Trump told reporters. The test results would be available in a day or two, he added. Meanwhile, the White House performed temperature checks on reporters inside the briefing room and in the White House campus on Saturday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. At least one reporter was turned away from the White House campus and not allowed to attend the afternoon news conference with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence after a high reading.

Katie Miller, the Vice President's spokeswoman, said the reporter was turned away from the briefing room because he had high temperature..

