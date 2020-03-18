Left Menu
China says within its rights to bar U.S. reporters from Hong Kong

  • Beijing
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 14:49 IST
China says within its rights to bar U.S. reporters from Hong Kong
China defended its decision on Wednesday to expel American journalists from three U.S. newspapers and bar them even from working in Hong Kong, saying the measure falls within the central government's purview over diplomatic affairs.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also warned that China would be compelled to take further action against American media and journalists in China if the United States did not "correct its mistakes". "The U.S. has said that all options are on the table. Today, I can also tell the U.S. that all options are on the table for China," Geng told a regular daily press briefing.

China's expulsion of the journalists, which sharply escalated a tit-for-tat between Beijing and Washington over press freedom, raised questions about Hong Kong's autonomy under one country, two systems" agreement that prevails between the territory and the mainland. But under Hong Kong's Basic Law, as its mini-constitution is known, Beijing is ultimately responsible for foreign affairs and defense in the former British colony.

Geng said the expulsions were in response to U.S. actions and that the decision to oust them and block them from Hong Kong, fell under Beijing's diplomatic responsibility. Early on Wednesday, China said it would expel U.S. correspondents with the New York Times, News Corp's Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post whose credentials expire by the end of 2020, and those affected would also not be allowed to work as journalists in Hong Kong.

In the past, foreign journalists kicked out of or barred from, China was allowed to work in Hong Kong. The expulsion is expected to affect at least 13 journalists, according to the Foreign Correspondents Club of China, which said it "deplores" China's decision.

Geng declined to say how many journalists were affected by the decision.

