TMC sniffs "hindutva agenda" in PM's coronavirus address

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 21:34 IST
Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on combating novel coronavirus had a "hidden hindutva agenda", the TMC on Thursday said he failed to give any direction on how to tackle the pandemic. The remark was made by Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet minister Subrata Mukherjee minutes after the PM's address.

"He has failed to provide a direction to the nation in combating the pandemic. There is no proper proposals to tackle it. Rather he was speaking of ringing bells, this is absurd. How will you combat coronavirus by ringing bells? "There is a hidden agenda of Hindutva and RSS in his speech. We condemn such approach during this national crisis," Mukherjee, a senior TMC leader, said. The prime minister, in his address, made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a danger as grave as this.

He called for "janata curfew" on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of house..

