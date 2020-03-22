Trump sent letter to Kim with plan to 'propel' ties: KCNA

US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un detailing a plan to develop ties, state media reported Sunday, as a prolonged hiatus in disarmament talks with the United States drags on

"In the letter, he... explained his plan to propel the relations between the two countries of the DPRK and the US and expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work," an apparent reference to the coronavirus pandemic, a statement from Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, said

It was reported by the North's Korean Central News Agency.

