Join 'Janata curfew' to make fight against coronavirus a success: PM to people

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 07:27 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 07:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday requested people to join the 'Janata curfew' to make the fight against the coronavirus a success. Modi had proposed a 'Janata curfew' on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus.

"In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. He said the steps to be taken now will help in the times to come.

"Stay indoors and stay healthy," he said. In his address to the nation on Thursday, Modi while calling for "resolve and restraint" to fight the coronavirus had asked the countrymen to observe a 'Janata curfew' on Sunday.

In a nearly 30-minute national broadcast, he asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible while underscoring the dangers of the coronavirus, saying the world has never seen a crisis as grave as this..

