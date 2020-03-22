Left Menu
MP Guv informs Speaker of no-confidence motion against him brought by BJP

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Sunday wrote to Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati, stating about the no-confidence motion brought by the BJP against him and the resignation of BJP MLA Sharad Kol.

  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 23:11 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 23:11 IST
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Sunday wrote to Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati, stating about the no-confidence motion brought by the BJP against him and the resignation of BJP MLA Sharad Kol. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday alleged that Speaker Prajapati was pressuring the Secretariat to accept the resignation of Kol.

"The Speaker is not impartial. He earlier did not accept the resignation of MLAs. Now, an MLA who has taken back his resignation, but the Speaker is now pressurizing the Secretariat to accept his resignation," he had told ANI. "The government has lost its majority. In such a condition, the Speaker does not have the right to take important policy decisions. But he is pressuring to accept the resignation of Sharad Kol," Chouhan had said.

Kol has said that he was pressurised to write his resignation letter as a legislator. "I was pressurised to write my resignation letter as an MLA earlier. Later, I informed the Speaker that I want to take back my resignation through e-mail on March 12. I tried to meet him at his residence but I was not allowed. I have enough proofs to prove that I have taken back my resignation. I am with the BJP," he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on March 20 tendered his resignation to Governor Tandon following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs. (ANI)

