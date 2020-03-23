Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK, allies announce boycott of TN Assembly session

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 11:17 IST
DMK, allies announce boycott of TN Assembly session

Tamil Nadu's main opposition DMK and its allies including the Congress on Monday said they will boycott the ongoing Assembly session considering people's safety and to facilitate the stay of MLAs in their respective constituencies in view of the coronavirus scare in the state. Leader of Opposition and DMK president M K Stalin in a letter to Speaker P Dhanapal said the session was being held contravening the government's campaign of social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The decision to boycott was taken considering people's safety and considering public good to facilitate MLAs to be in their respective constituencies who are in fear of the virus, the top Dravidian party leader said. "I believe the DMK's boycott move will help in attracting the attention of the government towards preventive steps," he said.

DMK whip R Sakkarapani, Congress legislature party leader K R Ramasamy and IUML MLA K A M Muhammed Abbubacker told reporters at the Secretariat that their parties will boycott the session scheduled till March 31. They said the decision was taken after their repeated pleas to the government to defer the proceedings went unheeded.

Sakkarapani said the move was amid the scare of spread of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu when more people were approaching hospitals in several towns.PTI VGN SS SS SS SS SS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Jason Gillespie self isolates after returning from England

After England and Wales Cricket Board ECB suspended all professional cricket till May 28, former Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie who was in England revealed that he is back home and has self-isolated. The ECB on Friday suspended all pr...

Will follow IOC's decision over 2020 Tokyo Olympics: IOA President

Indian Olympic Association IOA will follow strictly whatever decision the International Olympic Committee IOC is going to take regarding the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics, associations President Narinder Batra said on Monday. We will follow ...

WRAPUP 3-Olympics-Canada withdraws from 2020 Games as Japan, IOC consider postponement

Canada became the first country to boycott the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus pandemic and Australia told its athletes to prepare for an Olympics next year as Japan and the IOC flagged the prospect of a postponement for the first time. ...

Coronavirus: Yogi Adityanath appeals to citizens to take lockdown seriously

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath&#160;on Monday appealed to all citizens of the state to take the lockdown seriously and stay indoors to help check the spread of coronavirus. The state government has enforced lockdown in 16 di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020