Rajya Sabha to be adjourned sine die in view of coronavirus:

Rajya Sabha will be adjourned sine die after completion of the business listed for Monday in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced in the House. Soon after the House assembled for the day at 2 pm, Naidu said he had met leaders of various parties, including Leader of the House Thawarchand Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad.

During the meeting, it was agreed that the House would be adjourned ahead of schedule keeping in mind the serious situation. Lok Sabha was also adjourned sine die after the passage of the Finance Bill 2020.

The Budget Session was scheduled to end on April 3. Rajya Sabha paid tributes to the security personnel killed in an encounter with Naxals in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh last week.

The House paid a tribute to them by observing silence. The members also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

The Upper House also commemorated the Martyrdom Day of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru for their supreme sacrifice for the country on this day in 1931. The members also expressed hope that India will collectively overcome the huge challenge posed by the coronavirus outbreak in the coming weeks.

Naidu said the panic outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus across the globe and the efforts being made to contain its spread is a major contemporary issue which the House needs to take note of. "The efforts of the central and the state governments and the people of our country are particularly noteworthy," he said.

The Chairman said March 22 was a "Super Sunday for our country" and the voluntary curfew observed by the people for 14 hours to contain the spread of this virus was "unprecedented and heartwarming". "The people of our country rose in unison to the call of national duty in this hour of crisis," Naidu said.

Naidu observed that the extraordinary response of the people was a clear demonstration of the collective resolve of the nation to address this formidable challenge. "It was also heartening that a sense of gratitude and appreciation for the doctors, nurses, media and all others in the forefront of the fight against the virus resonated across the country at 5 pm yesterday," he said.

This House took note of the positive response to the janta curfew by thumping of benches. The Chairman further said the central and state governments are doing their best to tide over the challenge.

"Several restrictions on the movement of the people are being imposed. This may certainly cause some inconvenience to the people but extraordinary situations warrant extreme measures," he said. "It is critical that we respect the directions and follow them scrupulously. This House urges the people to bear with such restrictions and cooperate as they had done yesterday," he said.

Following the outbreak of the virus, many parts of the country has been put under lockdown with an aim to contain the spread of virus and creating social distancing..

