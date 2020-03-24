Left Menu
Will talk to Centre to get more testing kits, says Dhankhar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 00:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 00:38 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said he will talk to the Union Health Ministry on the issue of sending more testing kits to the state to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Dhankhar was interacting with prominent doctors at a television programme on COVID-19 outbreak, when a leading cardiologist urged him to seek from the Centre more testing kits for the state.

"I will talk to the Union health minister immediately after this programme is over about this issue," the governor said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already requested the Centre to send more testing kits to the state, saying the number of such kits presently with the state is inadequate to cope with the situation.

"It is not the time to take political mileage, but to act in synergy," Dhankhar said at the programme. He, however, did not elaborate on 'political mileage'.

Complimenting the state government's initiative in fighting the menace of coronavirus, Dhankhar said, "The CM is doing a good job. She is in mission mode. The CM is in touch with the PM, I know. The chief secretary is also holding talks with the cabinet secretary. We need to act in synergy, we need to fight the battle together." To reports about a section of people not following the lockdown order, Dhankhar said, "Orders of the West Bengal and central governments should be followed in totality or there will be a great loss." "Those who don't listen to the words of the government have no idea about the inherent danger. I request with folded hands to everyone: please go by the order," he said. Dhankhar said those who are not following the directives of administration "need purification." He said the doctors are playing a leading role as great motivators and they can explain "how a small mistake of 0.1 per cent (of people) can cause harm to a far larger percentage of the population." Dhankhar said while 'social distancing' is needed at this hour "to disconnect the chain of transmission", one should now give stress on "emotional connecting" with people, with family and old friends.

