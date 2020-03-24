Coronavirus: Hisar MP Brijendra Singh extends financial assistance through MPLADS fund

BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh on Tuesday said a sum of Rs 1.04 crore will be released from his MPLADS fund to make necessary arrangements to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The amount will to be utilised for the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, N95 masks, hand sanitizers, triple layered masks, thermal scanners, spray pumps, air purifiers, consumable for sample collection etc, Singh, who is also an ex-bureaucrat, said in a letter to Deputy Commissioner, Nodal Officer, MPLAd fund, Hisar.

"I recommend that an amount of Rs 54,00,000 shall immediately be released for purchasing equipment for Covid-19 management under MPLAD scheme. I assign another Rs 50,00,000 for purchase of ventilators for corona-affected patients, as and when the need arises," he said. The MP has also asked the administration to keep him informed about the progress and preparations made with regards to deal with the crisis.

In 2019, 47-year-old Brijendra, son of former Union Cabinet Minister Birender Singh, made his electoral debut in the Lok Sabha elections after quitting his two-decade-old bureaucratic career. In April, 2019 he took a voluntary retirement from HAFED where he was employed as an MD to fight the Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket from Hisar seat.

