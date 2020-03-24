Himachal BJP backs government's pro-poor policy in face of COVID-19

BJP state unit president Dr Rajeev Bindal on Tuesday thanked Chief Minister Jairam Thakur for the steps taken to address the financial needs of 1.5 lakh labourers working in the state amid the coronavirus outbreak. "At a time when COVID-19 is wreaking havoc across the world and the government is devising ways to address the challenge posed by it, Jairam Thakur's commitment to providing service to the poor is commendable," Bindal was quoted as saying in a release issued by the BJP.

The state government has announced an aid of Rs 2,000 per family for the 1.5 lakh labourers. Additionally, the government has also announced a two-month advance payment to pensioners for their social security. "The citizens of the state should follow social distancing, have patience and remain disciplined to ward off the coronavirus scare. This will help Himachal Pradesh remain safe," added Bindal. (ANI)

