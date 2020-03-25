Left Menu
Arvind Kejriwal to meet Anil Baijal over coronavirus situation in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday over coronavirus situation in the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 09:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 09:17 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (left), Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal (right). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday over coronavirus situation in the national capital. The meeting between the two will be held at 11 am at the LG Secretariat.

It will be followed by a joint press conference by the Delhi chief minister and the Lieutenant Governor. Yesterday, the Chief Minister had reassured people that Delhi did not record any new case of coronavirus in the last 40 hours.

He also said that due to curfew, several people were not able to get food, and urged the public to send such people to the nearest shelters of Delhi government, where food was being arranged. " Right now we have only 23 positive cases in Delhi. But I want to tell you that this is good news but there is no need to cheer yet because the number of cases can increase any time if we do not put proper restrictions or if you do not follow the restrictions," he said.

"We are trying our best because we understand that these restrictions have brought many difficulties in your life but this is something we have to do because we want to save you, your family, your neighbours and every resident of Delhi," he added. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. The Prime Minister, who had also addressed the nation last week, said the lockdown has drawn a "Lakshman Rekha" in every home and people should stay indoors for their own protection and for that of their families. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

