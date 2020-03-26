Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt ensured nobody goes hungry in this crisis: BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 15:23 IST
Govt ensured nobody goes hungry in this crisis: BJP

The BJP on Thursday welcomed the Rs 1.7-lakh-crore relief package announced by the Union government, saying it will help the poor, farmers and other needy sections of the society when the nation is on a 21-day lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Party president J P Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a "huge relief" for the poor in this hour of crisis, and asserted that it is the ruling party's resolve that nobody is left hungry.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the announcement shows the sensitivity of the government towards the poor and other vulnerable sections of society. In his tweets, Nadda noted that over 80 crore poor people will get an additional five kg each of wheat and rice beside one kg of pulse for three months to ensure that everyone gets adequate amount of food.

Farmers, daily wagers, poor women, people with disabilities and senior citizens will also get monetary relief through direct benefit transfer, he said. "On behalf of every BJP worker, I thank the prime minister for this relief to the poor, farmers, women, youths, senior citizens and the organised sector for such important decisions and this relief package," he said.

Nadda also hailed the government's announcement of insurance of health professionals and the decision to give free LPG cylinders under the 'Ujjwala' scheme for three months. BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said the government under Modi's leadership stands solidly with the poor and other segments of population and is committed to the country getting over the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has announced the lockdown until mid April, saying it is the only way out for the country to decisively defeat the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Air passenger traffic slumps 44 pc in Asia Pacific, cargo demand holding up

International air passenger demand plunged in February with deepening public anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic and abrupt imposition of travel restrictions across the world causing widespread disruptions to airline operations, preliminary...

CM extends help to stranded group of techies on Ker-Karnataka

border Wayanad Ker, Mar 26 PTI Dont worry child, we will try and find a solution, were the comforting words Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, said to a stranded woman, who called him in the wee hours of Wednesday from the Kerala- Karnataka...

Spain virus death toll tops 4,000: government

The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 4,089 after 655 people died within 24 hours, the health ministry said on ThursdayIt was a 19 per cent increase on figures released on Wednesday. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose ...

Acupuncture may be safe option to reduce migraine headaches, claims study

Acupuncture may reduce migraine headaches compared to usual care, claims a study that suggests doctors should provide information about the traditional Chinese therapy as an option when discussing preventive treatment strategies with patien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020