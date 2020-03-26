Bengal CM directs officials, vendors to practice social distancing

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed officials and vendors to practice social distancing, in a market here amid the nationwide lockdown imposed in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Banerjee was seen wearing a mask and drawing circles at the market, asking the vendors to practice social distancing.

Earlier today, Banerjee wrote to Chief Ministers of 18 states requesting them to provide basic amenities such as shelter, food and medical support to the workers of West Bengal stranded in their states due to the lockdown. In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country beginning midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

