YSRC MP allocates Rs 4 cr for coronavirus preventive measures

YSR Congress MP fromMachilipatnam V Balashowry has announced allocation of Rs fourcrore from his MP Local Area Development Funds for taking upmeasures to tackle coronavirus outbreak in Andhra Pradesh

In a letter to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, hesaid the amount would be contributed to the CM's Public ReliefFund

"I could do to strengthen your hands in these difficulttimes to deal with COVID-19 and I decided to contribute Rs.4crore to the C.M. Relief Fund from my MPLAD funds, so that youcan optimally utilise it to deal with coronavirus," he said inthe letter, a copy of which was released to media here onThursday.

