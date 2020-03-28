COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi BJP issues helpline number for people facing problems

The Delhi BJP on Saturday issued a helpline number on which people can call if they require help during the ongoing lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus. The party started the helpline number '8010066066' in collaboration with Seva Bharti that can be used by people requiring any kind of help, said Delhi BJP Manoj Tiwari.

"BJP workers will reach out to you in the shortest possible time for necessary assistance," he said. Tiwari expressed concern over migrant workers from Delhi walking towards the city's the border with Uttar Pradesh to go back to their homes.

He thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for arranging buses in a short span of time and "controlling" the situation. The Delhi BJP chief appealed to migrant workers to maintain restraint and patience during the lockdown and stay where they were.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

