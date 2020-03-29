Maha lockdown: BJP RS MP seeks power bill relief for firms

BJP Rajya Sabha MP BhagwatKarad on Sunday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray asking him to waive fixed demand charges included inelectricity bills for industrial and commercial users as theseestablishments are closed due to the lockdown for the novelcoronavirus outbreak

He said these companies will have to pay staffsalaries and will face other losses due to the shutdown, sothe state government must provide relief by waiving off fixeddemand charges

He told PTI such a decision has already been taken byBJP-ruled Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

