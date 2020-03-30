Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram CM raises concern over racial attacks on people of northeast, seeks PMs intervention

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 30-03-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 12:23 IST
Mizoram CM raises concern over racial attacks on people of northeast, seeks PMs intervention
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@CMOKerala)

The issue of alleged incidents of attack and racial discrimination on people of the Northeast in some states has been raised by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga who sought the Prime Minister and the Home Ministers' intervention in ensuring immediate action against the culprits. The chief minister on Sunday took to twitter after a video showing some persons from the Northeast allegedly being denied entry to a grocery shop went viral.

"I am pained, shocked and in my worst awe seeing this video. When has humanity stooped so low," Zoramthanga said as he attached the video with his tweet. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the matter and take immediate action against the perpetrators.

"I kindly request Shri Narendra Modi ji and Shri Amit Shah ji to look into the matter," he said in a tweet. Zoramthanga tagged the video to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Assam Chief Minister Sarbana Sonowal, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu.

Meanwhile, Conrad Sangma said in his Facebook post that the incident took place somewhere in Mysore recently. The Meghalaya chief minister said he had spoken to Mysore MP Pratap Simha who informed him that an FIR has been lodged and two persons arrested in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Report Coyotes, Hall entertain contract talksThe Arizona Coyotes and forward Taylor Hall are in talks about a new contract while the NHLs regular season remains in a pause due to concern...

Paulinho among footballers stranded by China's coronavirus lock-out

Oscar and Hulk jetted in just in time but fellow Brazilian Paulinho reportedly heads a long list of foreign stars locked out of China as the country attempts to stop imported coronavirus cases. There are no suggestions that former Barcelona...

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 1,625

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 1,625 while the death toll stood at 18, health officials said on Monday, underlining that local transmission of the deadly COVID-19 is increasing. The Ministry of National Health Services ...

Ardern's online messages keep spirits up in New Zealand's coronavirus lockdown

Hours after New Zealand imposed a nationwide lockdown to beat a coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took to Facebook, livestreaming in a sweater from the bed, to check-in on citizens and tell them of the days events.Arderns ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020