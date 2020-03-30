Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akhilesh targets UP govt over spraying 'disinfectant' over migrants, Bareilly DM admits 'mistake'

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 16:11 IST
Akhilesh targets UP govt over spraying 'disinfectant' over migrants, Bareilly DM admits 'mistake'

SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over spraying a group of migrants on their back home with "chemicals" to sanitise them in Bareilly, prompting the district magistrate to admit the "mistake" and attribute it to the "over-active" civic bodies personnel. The SP president attacked the government after a news report, which said the incident occurred in Bareilly where a group of people sitting on the road was sprayed with a liquid which the article claimed was a chemical.

After the incident, several migrants, including women and children, complained of burning sensation in their eyes. "The spraying of chemicals on migrants to sanitise them has raised some questions. Has the World Health Organisation given any direction in this regard? How do you treat the burning sensation caused by the chemicals? What arrangements are there for people to change out of wet clothes? What alternatives are being provided for the food that gets wet due to the spraying?," Yadav tweeted.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also tagged the news report with his tweet. Admitting the mistake in a tweet, District Magistrate Nitish Kumar attributed it to "over-active" civic bodies personnel and said actin is being taken erring officials.

"The affected persons are being treated under the supervision of Chief Medical Officer. Teams of Bareilly municipal corporation and fire brigade were asked to sanitise the bus but due to over-activeness they did that. Orders have been issued to take action against the concerned," DM said in a tweet..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Villa's Grealish 'pictured at crash site' after virus plea

Police have opened an investgaton after pictures surfaced appearing to show Aston Villas Jack Grealish at the scene of an incident in which a Range Rover crashed into parked cars -- just hours after he had appealed for people to stay at hom...

UK PM's top aide in self-isolation with mild COVID-19 symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons top aide, Dominic Cummings, has gone into self-isolation after developing mild symptoms of coronavirus over the weekend, according to UK media reports. Cummings, the UK PMs senior-most adviser, is the l...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 348 p.m.Plea in Supreme Court for parole, interim bail to prisoners above 50-year-old. 3 38 p.m.Delhi LG has given directions for strict ...

Gems, jewellery exports stare at steep fall in Q1 next fiscal: Report

The gems and jewellery exports are expected to witness a sharp decline in March as well as in the first quarter of the next fiscal due to disruptions caused by the Coronavirus outbreak, according to a report. An industry that is largely tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020