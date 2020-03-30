Putin, Trump discuss oil markets, coronavirus by phone - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed oil markets and the spread of the coronavirus in a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.

The presidents agreed for Russian and U.S. energy ministers to hold consultations on global oil markets. They also agreed to continue their dialogue at a personal level, the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.