Kejriwal says over 1,500 evacuated from Nizamuddin centre, seeks action against organisers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:33 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said 1,548 people have been evacuated from the Nizamudddin markaz (centre) here, of which 441 were hospitalised after they showed symptoms of coronavirus infection. In a digital press conference, the chief minister said 1,107 people, who attended the religious congregation in Nizamudddin West, have been quarantined.

He added that of the 97 positive cases of coronavirus in the city, 24 had taken part in the congregation earlier this month. There was no community transmission of coronavirus in Delhi as of now and the situation was under control, the chief minister asserted.

Kejriwal slammed the organisers of the religious gathering, saying it was "highly irresponsible" on their part to hold such an event at a time when thousands had died in other countries due to the pandemic. He said his government had already written to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, recommending the registration of an FIR against the organisers.

Kejriwal further said no lapse in the performances of the officers related to the Nizamuddin case would be tolerated. Out of 97 cases in Delhi, he said 86 were stable while one patient was on ventilator and two were on oxygen support.

"Among the 97 cases in Delhi, 24 are from Nizamuddin markaz (also known as Tablighi Jamaat), 41 have travel history to foreign countries and 22 cases are the family members of those who recently returned from abroad. Ten cases yet to be ascertained," Kejriwal said. Also, five coronavirus patients have recovered, two have died and one migrated to Singapore, he added.

"There is no community transmission in Delhi as of now," the chief minister said. Kejriwal said holding of the religious function at a time when thousands had lost their lives in the USA, Spain, China and Italy, people were not visiting temples even for Navratri and when mosques, gurdwaras and other religious places like Mecca and the Vatican were empty was an "irresponsible act”. "By holding a congregation at this time, they have acted irresponsibly. Many people have gone back to other cities after attending this event. I hope not but think about the people that have been already affected by this. With folded hands, I request all the religious leaders and people, do not organise any gathering and cooperate with the government," he said Kejriwal said the Delhi government would start distributing food from around 2,775 schools and night shelters to nearly 10-12 lakh people from Wednesday.

Although such large number of people are unlikely to turn up for food but more distribution points would help in maintaining social distance, he said. Industrialists trying to help should donate protective gear for medical staff, testing kits and ventilators which are much needed now, the chief minister added.

