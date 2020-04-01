Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decision of lockdown was made without making necessary arrangements for poor: CPI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday drew the attention of the government towards the plight of migrant workers and criticised it of taking the decision of lockdown without making proper necessary arrangements for the poor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 05:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 05:47 IST
Decision of lockdown was made without making necessary arrangements for poor: CPI
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday drew the attention of the government towards the plight of migrant workers and criticised it of taking the decision of lockdown without making proper necessary arrangements for the poor. "The National Secretariat of Communist Party of India draws the attention of the central and state governments, especially in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, towards the plight of the migrant workers. They have been troubled by the police and other authorities for the simple reason that they want to go to their native place," the CPI said in a release.

"The government should have anticipated all these when it imposed a national lockdown without proper necessary arrangements. The government left the poor hungry and to the mercy of the COVID-19 virus without arranging proper facilities," it added. The party further said that it wants the government to give proper instructions to the state governments and home departments to advise the police not to further harm the already harassed migrants.

"The government should ensure free test and free treatment of virus-affected by providing free drugs so that they get encouraged to stay back. They should be provided free food at their doorsteps," it added. "Similarly, there should be a special bus service so that hospital staff and other employees of essential services can reach their respective workplace on time and without any difficulty. In this context the Party fails to understand the need for another fund namely PM CARES Fund when already there is the PM Relief Fund," CPI said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Dominos Pizza appoints former Costa Coffee boss as chief httpson.ft.com2UOUW48 - Carnival loo...

Pet cat tests positive for coronavirus in Hong Kong

A pet cat has tested positive for the coronavirus in Hong Kong after its owner was confirmed with having the virus, the citys Agricultural and Fisheries department said, cautioning that the animal has not shown any signs of the disease. In ...

Lillard doesn't want NBA to move permanent calendar

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Damian Lillard is not a fan of the suggestion that the NBA move its calendar to have seasons possibly run into August. The NBA is considering numerous options with the current season suspended by the co...

Four more positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Andhra Pradesh

Four more fresh coronavirus positive cases were reported from Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. This takes the total number of those infected with the deadly virus in Andhra Pradesh to 44.The district administration said the COVID-19 positive teste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020