Trump says US to evacuate stranded cruise ship

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that US authorities will evacuate passengers from a stranded cruise ship due to dock in Florida after being barred from several South American countries because of a coronavirus outbreak aboard

Trump said the US was "sending medical teams on board the ship" and taking people off, with foreigners being sent home

"We're taking the Canadians off and giving them to Canadian authorities," he said. "Same thing with the UK."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.