Iran's parliament speaker tests positive, is in quarantine

Iran's parliament says speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for the new coronavirus and is in quarantine. Larijani is the highest-ranking official within Iran's government to test positive for the virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.

Parliament announced Larijani's illness on Thursday on its website, saying he was receiving treatment in quarantine. Iran has one of the world's worst outbreaks of the virus.

