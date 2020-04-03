Venkaiah Naidu extends greetings on Rajya Sabha Day

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday extended his greetings on the occasion of Rajya Sabha Day saying that the Upper House of the Parliament has played a crucial role in shaping Indian polity, he further urged all the members to continue to guide and inspire people and raise relevant issues concerning the common man. "Greetings on Rajya Sabha Day. The upper house of the Indian Parliament has been playing a crucial role in shaping Indian polity and discourse since its establishment and has been guiding the country towards greater progress," said Naidu.

He continued saying that the house of elders has always been at the forefront in raising the matters concerning the people, and all its members have been playing a proactive role in the country's development process through their participation in debates. "On this important day, as the Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament, I urge up on all the members to continue to guide and inspire people through their participation and raise all the relevant issues concerning common man," said Naidu.

On this occasion, he complimented all the members of house, successive governments, and the staff of the Secretariat who have been contributing to strengthening the democratic spirit of the country. "Let's all work together to take India further ahead in terms of growth, progress, and prosperity and to strengthen parliamentary democracy, and make it more meaningful," he added. (ANI)

