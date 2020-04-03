Dr. Jitendra Singh holds review meeting with MDoNER officers, NEDFI on COVID 19

Hon'ble Minister of State (I/C) Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Dr. Jitendra Singh held a detailed review meeting by Video Conference while adhering to all the guidelines of social distancing, with the Officers of Ministry of DoNER, North Eastern Council (NEC) and NEDFI in view of the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic and measures being taken to fight the same in the NE Region. The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of DoNER, Addl Secy MDoNER, Secretary NEC, CMD North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) and other senior officers of MDoNER and NEC. At the outset Hon'ble Minister was informed that 100% work of the Ministry was on e-Office, making it easier to comply with the directions of government to work from home mode.

The lockdown in the NER states is being effectively enforced. NER's long international border (Approx 5500 km) has been effectively closed.

All officers and staff of the Ministry of DoNER and its organizations & PSUs viz NEC, NEDFi, NEHHDC, NERAMAC, CBTC, and NERCOMP have contributed one day's salary to PM-CARES fund.

NEDFi is contributing Rs Two Crore to PM-CARES funds out of their CSR funds.

As decided earlier Ministry/NEC has already sanctioned Rs.25 crores to the North Eastern States for gap funding to fight the COVID-19 outbreak effectively. This fund would be in the nature of the untied funds, which can be utilized on any activity relating to COVID-19 Pandemic, and not covered under existing central packages. The flexibility of untied funds would enable the states to respond quickly. This fund would be in addition to the funds otherwise allocated by the Ministry of DoNER/NEC to the North Eastern States under the existing schemes.

Ministry has also sought projects for strengthening of Health Infrastructure in the NE States under its flagship programme NESIDS. The states have been asked to submit their proposals by 6th April. The projects in the health sector would be sanctioned on top priority.

(With Inputs from PIB)

