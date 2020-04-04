Virus: Trump says govt recommends Americans wear masks outside

Virus: Trump says govt recommends Americans wear masks outsidePTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2020 03:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 03:58 IST
President Donald Trump announced Friday new government recommendations for all Americans to wear masks when they go outside to help deter spread of the coronavirus
Trump told a White House press conference that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was urging people to wear any face covering, like scarves, but to keep medical-grade masks free for health workers
"It's going to be really a voluntary thing," he underlined. "You don't have to do it and I'm choosing not to do it, but some people may want to do it and that's okay."
