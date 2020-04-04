Virus: Trump says govt recommends Americans wear masks outside

President Donald Trump announced Friday new government recommendations for all Americans to wear masks when they go outside to help deter spread of the coronavirus

Trump told a White House press conference that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was urging people to wear any face covering, like scarves, but to keep medical-grade masks free for health workers

"It's going to be really a voluntary thing," he underlined. "You don't have to do it and I'm choosing not to do it, but some people may want to do it and that's okay."

