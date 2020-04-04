Left Menu
COVID-19 : Policemen in Indore isolate from families to ensure safety

In a bid to keep their families safe from the deadly coronavirus, some police personnel in the district have isolated themselves and have altogether stopped going to their houses.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargia speaking to ANI on Friday. photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to keep their families safe from the deadly coronavirus, some police personnel in the district have isolated themselves and have altogether stopped going to their houses. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargia on Friday met such police personnel to take stock of their daily needs and requirements, and also thanked them wholeheartedly for putting their lives in danger and being committed to the cause of public safety.

"I visited the Dwarkapuri police station today and from there I got to know that police personnel have shifted to a Banquet place and are also providing food to the less unfortunate people for the past eight days. All these police personnel here are doing a commendable job. We will provide them with N95 masks and will urge the people to cheer for them from inside the boundaries of their homes," Vijayvargia told ANI here. SHO of the Dwarkapuri police station, Sanjay Shukla said that the police personnel have been operating from the marriage garden since March 25 and will continue to do so.

"Our IG had said that we are at high risk because of getting exposed. Therefore, we have shifted out of our houses to protect our families, following this we took a marriage garden. A total of 25 staff are lodged here and we have been operating from here since March 25 and have been managing all operations from here," Shukla said. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Indore reached 115 on Saturday.

Earlier, twenty-five people who had attended Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz in mid-March, have been quarantined in Indore, district's Chief Medical Officer on Friday said, adding that they have shown no symptoms of coronavirus infection as yet. "25 people in Indore have been identified who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event. They have no symptoms of COVID-19 for now and have been placed under quarantine," Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Officer, Indore said.

With 355 new cases reported in the last 12 hours, India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated. (ANI)

