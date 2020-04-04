Keir Starmer is new UK Labour party leader

Keir Starmer, the UK's shadow Brexit Secretary, will take over from Jeremy Corbyn as Leader of the Opposition after the results of a postal ballot were announced on Saturday. The main opposition Labour party said that Starmer has been elected as its new leader.

Corbyn had resigned after the party's defeat in the December election. "Congratulations to @Keir_Starmer, the new Leader of the Labour Party!" the party announced on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.