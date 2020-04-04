Left Menu
Development News Edition

Like COVID-19, there is a communal virus too: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday warned those spreading wrong messages to the citizens and uploading such videos even for the sake of fun, and said that like COVID-19, there is a communal virus too.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 17:19 IST
Like COVID-19, there is a communal virus too: Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday warned those spreading wrong messages to the citizens and uploading such videos even for the sake of fun, and said that like COVID-19, there is a communal virus too. "We did not let what happened in Delhi happen in Maharashtra. It (Tableeghi Jamaat event) was permitted earlier, but later looking at the situation we withdrew the permission. Authorities now have traced all those who went to the Delhi event from our state," Thackeray said.

"Like COVID-19 virus, there is a communal virus too. I am warning those who are spreading wrong messages to the citizens and uploading such videos even for the sake of fun. This COVID-19 virus sees no religion," he added. The Chief Minister further shared that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has offered his office, while many hotels are coming forward to help.

"Each and every one is helping at their end. I am thankful to all of them who are helping us at this point of time," Thackeray said. He also made it clear that until further notice, "no programmes, events or any event which gathers crowd will be permitted."

"Post April 14, we will decide what has to be done as we see the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is increasing drastically," he said. Around five lakh people have been provided with food and shelter, Thackeray said.

"So, no one needs to go anywhere. I already had a word with the Chief Ministers of other states. If someone from Maharashtra is stuck in other states, then inform the local administration, inform the state Chief Minister, they will take care of you. Whereas, if someone from other states are here in Maharashtra, there is nothing to worry about it. We will take care of them," he said. We are building up COVID-19 hospitals in Maharashtra, he added.

Thackeray further stated that vegetable and grocery shops are open 24X7. "Then why do we need to make the place crowded? Being a responsible citizen, keep your safe distance," he said and added, "We will win this war against the coronavirus." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Maha has enough stock of food grains,no need to panic: Bhujbal

Amid reports of hardships being faced by people in procuring food grains from fair price shops due to the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Maharashtra government on Saturday said the state has enough reserves of grains that...

After winning over coronavirus, China may win battle of global supremacy

At a time when the whole world is dealing the coronavirus pandemic, China is trying to win a war of global supremacy by highlighting the weaknesses of the other COVID-19-hit countries and projecting itself as a generous country by sending m...

Identifying activities for Maha economic revival: Official

Mumbai, Apr 4 PTIThe Maharashtra government is identifying basic economic activities that need to be supported to revive the states financial condition amid the downturn due to the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official sa...

Karan's munchkins Yash, Roohi find portrait resembling SRK in KJO's closet

Filmmaker Karan Johar is spending his quarantine time with his kids and mother and he has been sharing short clips of his special family time. The filmmaker on Saturday shared another funny video where his kids barged into his walk-in close...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020