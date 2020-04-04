Left Menu
Top U.S. watchdog vows 'aggressive' oversight of Trump administration after intel firing

Updated: 04-04-2020 19:57 IST
The top U.S. federal watchdog vowed on Saturday to continue to conduct "aggressive" independent oversight of government agencies, after President Donald Trump fired the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community late Friday night. Michael Horowitz, chair of the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), an independent agency in the executive branch and the inspector general at the Department of Justice, said in a statement that Michael Atkinson was known for his "integrity, professionalism, and commitment to the rule of law and independent oversight."

President Donald Trump wrote in a letter to Congress Friday night that Atkinson, who was involved in triggering an impeachment probe of the president last year, will be removed from his position in 30 days. The firing comes as U.S. inspectors general, who are charged with independent oversight of federal agencies, were recently tasked with broad surveillance of the government's response to the coronavirus, including the historic $2.3 trillion fiscal package to mitigate its economic impact.

"The inspector general community will continue to conduct aggressive, independent oversight of the agencies that we oversee," said Horowitz. "This includes CIGIE's Pandemic Response Accountability Committee and its efforts on behalf of American taxpayers, families, businesses, patients, and health care providers to ensure that over $2 trillion dollars in emergency federal spending is being used consistently with the law's mandate."

Democrats have expressed concerns about how the fiscal package will be doled out through the U.S. Treasury, headed by Steven Mnuchin. "We're not here to create a slush fund for Donald Trump and his family, or a slush fund for the Treasury Department to be able to hand out to their friends," said U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. The watchdogs' role in the coronavirus oversight is to examine the decision-making process, and provide the public information about where the taxpayer dollars and other resources go.

Atkinson, a Trump appointee, had determined that a whistleblower's report was credible in alleging Trump abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his political benefit. Trump said Friday Atkinson no longer had his "fullest confidence."

Atkinson expressed concerned that Trump potentially exposed himself to "serious national security and counter-intelligence risks" when he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son during a July 25 phone call, according to a Justice Department legal opinion. Trump is trying to scare the watchdog community, Adam Schiff, a California Democrat and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee told MSNBC Saturday morning.

"He’s decapitating the leadership of the intelligence community in the middle of a national crisis," he said. "It’s unconscionable, and of course it sends a message throughout the federal government and particular to other inspectors general." After contentious, partisan hearings, the Democratic-led House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump but the Republican-led Senate acquitted him of the charges in early February. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; editing by Heather Timmons and Diane Craft)

