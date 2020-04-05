Left Menu
DMK functionary held in TN for threatening health workers over coronavirus survey

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:20 IST
A DMK functionary was arrestedhere on Sunday for allegedly trying to prevent a group ofhealth workers from conducting a door-to-door survey toidentify people with any symptoms of COVID-19

Ismail, a local functionary in Karumbukadai localityattempted to prevent the workers, including some Anganawadistaff from carrying out the survey and reportedly threatenedthe women staff on Saturday, police said

Based on a complaint, he was arrested.PTI NVM ROH SSPTI PTI

