Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's 40th founding day celebration to be low-key affair amid lockdown

Despite being elected to power for the second consecutive term, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 40th founding day will see a muted celebration on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:09 IST
BJP's 40th founding day celebration to be low-key affair amid lockdown
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Despite being elected to power for the second consecutive term, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 40th founding day will see a muted celebration on Monday. Founded on 6th April 1980, the party is expected to hold low profile celebration for the important day as it has been observing the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a nationwide lockdown to defeat the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sources stated that as part of the low-key day observance, BJP chief JP Nadda will be hoisting the party flag at his residence as the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg is also under lockdown. It is understood that staff at the headquarters is expected to hoist the national flag at its headquarters.

"All will follow the lockdown protocol and a handful of staff will hoist the flag at the party office," stated a source. The low key celebration of such an important day in the party's history is also considered significant as it is expected to send across the message that the BJP, its leaders and its cadre adhere to strict discipline ordered by its top leadership.

However, there were Opposition comments linking the lighting of diyas on April 5 as an attempt to get the nation to celebrate BJP's foundation day. Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy did take a dig at the 'light the lamp' appeal by the PM and alleged that BJP is indirectly making the nation celebrate its foundation day. However, senior leaders of BJP and state leadership is also expected to follow suit and maintain this day as per the protocol of lockdown.

"The state leaders too will hoist the flag at their respective places to celebrate the foundation day of the party," said a source. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Vestige Ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 List

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Radiation spike as forest fire hits Chernobyl nuclear zone

Ukrainian authorities on Sunday reported a spike in radiation levels in the restricted zone around Chernobyl, scene of the worlds worst nuclear accident, caused by a forest fire. There is bad news -- radiation is above normal in the fires c...

'Solidarity in Europe': Norway to send team to Italy to help fight COVID-19

Norway will send a team of medical and logistical staff to Italys Lombardy region to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oslo government said on Sunday. The deployment is planned to last four weeks and will likely be based in Bergamo, one...

138 out of total 278 coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh linked to Tablighi Jamaat event

With 44 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of such cases in Uttar Pradesh has gone up to 278. Of them 138 persons had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, Directorate of Health Services said on Sunday....

J-K police arrest two for circulating fake news on social media

The cyber crime wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly circulating fake news on social media. It was learnt that the miscreants were circulating photographs of terrorists of a proscribed terrorist ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020