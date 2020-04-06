Trump 'hopeful and sure' British PM will recover from virus

Trump 'hopeful and sure' British PM will recover from virusPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2020 04:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 04:59 IST
US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was "hopeful and sure" Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised for further coronavirus tests after testing positive, would recover from COVID-19
"He is a friend of mine, he is a great gentleman, a great leader. He was brought to the hospital today but I am hopeful and sure that he is going to be fine," Trump said at his White House briefing
"He is a strong man, a strong person."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
