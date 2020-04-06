Left Menu
Development News Edition

Who gave permission for Nizamuddin religious event? Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 12:25 IST
Who gave permission for Nizamuddin religious event? Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday asked who gave permission for the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, which has emerged as one of the major coronavirus hotspots in the country. The Maharashtra government earlier denied permission for a similar gathering here, Pawar pointed out in a live interaction with people on Facebook.

He said two large gatherings were earlier proposed in Maharashtra one near Mumbai and another in Solapur district. Permission for the gathering near Mumbai was denied in advance, while police took stern action against the Solapur event (organisers) for violating the state advisory, he said.

"If Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray can take such a decision, why the permission was not denied for a similar congregation in Delhi and who approved it?" he asked. The former Union minister also took a dim view of the media hype over the Nizamuddin event.

"Why was it so necessary for the media to hype it? It unnecessarily targets one community in the country, he said. So far, more than 400 COVID-19 cases and about 15 deaths in the country have been found to be linked to the religious congregation held at the Nizamuddin headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat last month.

At least 9,000 people participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month, after which many of the attendees travelled to various parts of the country. Action against foreign Tablighi Jamaat members was taken after over 2,300 activists, including 250 foreigners, were found to be living at its headquarters in Nizamuddin West last week, despite the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

60-year-old corona positive man dies in Rajasthan

A 60-year-old man, who was tested positive for Covid-19, died on Sunday. The man had been hospitalised with symptoms of pneumonia, fever and cough earlier yesterday. The patient gave no contact or travel history. Some people, who attended t...

Virus hope in Europe as US girds for 'Pearl Harbour' moment

Europes hardest-hit nations saw some tentative signs of hope in the fight against the coronavirus on Monday but the United States braced for its Pearl Harbour moment as the countrys death toll raced towards 10,000. The virus has infected v...

Four arrested for spreading COVID-19 misinformation on social media

Four persons have been arrested in Odishas Keonjhar district for allegedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on social media, police said on Monday. The accused persons had allegedly taken a screenshot of a report telecast by a televi...

COVID-19 death toll rises to 109, number of cases to 4,067: Health Ministry

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020