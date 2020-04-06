Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya cordons off capital, virus-hit cities for 21 days

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:56 IST
Kenya cordons off capital, virus-hit cities for 21 days
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday imposed a three-week ban on movement in and out of four main coronaviruses "infected areas", including the capital Nairobi, ahead of the usually busy Easter weekend. Kenyatta stopped short of a full lockdown within these areas but warned "we must be ready to go even further if necessary" in a televised address to the nation.

He ordered "cessation of all movement by road, rail or air in and out of" Nairobi, and the coastal towns of Kilifi and Kwale and the country's second-largest city of Mombasa for 21 days, starting from Monday at 7 pm (1600 GMT). "The movement of food supplies and other cargo will continue as normal during the declared containment period through road, railway, and air," he said.

Kenya currently counts 158 cases and six deaths from the virus, most of them in the capital, with a few cases also along the coast. It is the second worst-hit nation in eastern Africa after Mauritius which has 227 cases.

Kenya country has already imposed a 7 pm-5 am curfew in a bid to curb the spread of the virus. After several incidents of police brutality in implementing the curfew, Kenyatta urged law enforcement officers to be "mindful and sensitive as they enforce the curfew and the additional measures we are taking today." However, he urged them to remain "firm" and "fair".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

11 more test positive for coronavirus in Punjab; total cases 79

Eleven more people were found infected with coronavirus in Punjab on Monday, taking the count of confirmed cases to 79 in the state, a medical bulletin saidAccording to the bulletin, Fatehgarh Sahib and Kapurthala districts reported their f...

Coronavirus cases in U'khand rise to 31

Five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 31. Four cases were reported from Dehradun and one from Almora,&#160; officials at the COVID-19 control roo...

U.S. designates Russian ultra-nationalist group as terrorist organization

The United States has designated a Russian ultranationalist group called the Russian Imperial Movement as a terrorist organization, the State Department said on Monday, in what it called the first such move against a white supremacist group...

EU privacy watchdog calls for pan-European mobile app for virus tracking

The European Data Protection Supervisor EDPS called on Monday for a pan-European mobile app to track the spread of the new coronavirus instead of the current hodge-podge of apps used in various EU countries which could breach peoples privac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020